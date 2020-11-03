king and queen

Tanner Edwards and Macy Poe were named the 2020 Hopkins County Central Homecoming King and Queen prior to the football game against Logan County on Saturday. Poe is the daughter of Sean and Stace Poe of Madisonville, and Edwards is the son of Tracie Munger of Madisonville and Jimmy Edwards of Henderson.

 Robert Augsdorfer/The Messenger

