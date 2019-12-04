Fire hits Willow Run building; 4 families impacted

Four families were homeless Tuesday after fire left their southwest Madisonville apartment building with major damage.
"Nobody was injured -- thank you, Lord," Willow Run Apartments Manager Debbie Mikaelsson said Tuesday.
The fire erupted shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at a four-unit building practically across the entryway from Mikaelsson's office on Princeton Road. One apartment received extensive fire damage, while the other three have smoke damage.
"Nobody was home in that apartment. They were at a basketball game," Mikaelsson said.
The fire damaged an apartment where Hopkins County Central boys' basketball player Marcus Eaves lives. The freshman's opening game at Todd County Central ended before the fire erupted.
A Madisonville Fire Department report indicates some people were inside the smoke-damaged apartments and were told to leave. Crews had the fire under control by around 10:15 p.m.
Miranda Justice lives in the apartment building directly south of the fire. She was away
Monday night, but her husband was at home.
"One of the neighbors knocked on our door and said there was a fire, if we needed to evacuate -- but it didn't jump over buildings," Justice said.
Firefighters believe the fire started when a central air conditioning unit under a window malfunctioned. The building is considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $110,000.
Justice's car was parked only steps away from the flames, yet it was not damaged.
"I was scared. You never know with a fire," Justice said.
Not long after the fire started, a Mortons Gap woman started an online fundraising campaign for Eaves and his family. Ashley Browning wrote that her 14-year-old son was concerned about a close friend from school who "lost his home and all the contents."
Donations to the survivors can be made through GoFundMe.com, by searching for "Making Marcus." The campaign has a $5,000 goal. In the meantime, the Willow Run manager is trying to help the displaced families in her own way.
"I'm working on getting them another place," Mikaelsson said. "I'm not going to leave them high and dry."
