Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Monday:
Laneil M. Garret, of Romulus, MI, was arrested, for possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine in the first offense.
Sean D. Vanover, of Earlington, was arrested for possession of cocaine in the first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
