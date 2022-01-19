Students 1

The Madisonville Community College announced the fall 2021 Dean’s List for Hopkins County students.

Emily Ray, the MCC public relations coordinator, said last semester’s numbers are very similar to past Dean’s lists.

“These students are to be commended for their achievements,” she said. “We are proud of their commitment to their education, especially during a time that has been challenging for many people.”

To be named to the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher in 12 credit hours of non-developmental coursework, above the 100 level.

The students who achieved the Dean’s List are:

Brooke Elizabeth Adams

Tyler James Baldwin

Christopher Jacob Berchen

Charles Michael Beringer

April Julain Blankenship

Tammy Bowles

Christopher Rich Brantley

Joel Brinkley

Jenica Manangan Brothers

Shelton Arkley Browning

Ashton Lynn Brumfield-Baker

Jessie Andrew Buckman

Ty’quan Lamarr Bumphus

Kamden Scott Bunch

Whitney Madison Burton

Olivia Monet Campbell

Krisanna Rhea Caraway

Mallory Carlton

Kailey Jane Carney

Ashton L. Carroll-Curl

Kalli Maray Champion

Joleigh Rae Clark

Colten Tanner Coates

Ashley Cobb

Michael Cohen

Natalie Paige Collier

Savannah Marie Crafton

Patrisha Lynn Crowe

Emily Mikaela Daugherty

Lily Davis

Makayla Marie Davis

Tanesha Leigh DiMaggio Pennington

William Nash Divine

Jaxon Reis Doster

Kelvin Matthew Driver

Christian Taylor Dukes

Derek Duncan

Felicity-Lyn Ann Dunlap

Michaela J Findley

Joshua M Forbes

Shamiea Shanti Fowler

John Kaleb Gamble

DeAnna MeiCui Garrity

Alysia M. Gentry

Amanda Lynn Gish

Madison Tayler Grigg

Bretanya Chepe Gunther

Carter Doss Hale

Emma K Hampton

Mason Denver Hargis

Felicia Anne Hawkins

Caylyn Hayes

Gracie T. Higgs

Linsey Renee’ Hoard

Sheila Marie Holder

Abbygayle Kristine Holmes

Jalynn Alisa Hooper

Mikayla Renae Howell

Olivia Reese Hulsey

Lauren Ashley Ingram

Courtney L. Irvin

Kimberly Ann Jackson

Tonya Deann Johnson

Jennifer Lynn Jones

Lucas Gabriel King

Jemimah Job M. Kittinger

Mallory Leigh Knight

Kennedy Gracyn Knight

Brooklyn Danae Knox

Braxton D. Langston

Gracie L. Lawrence

Gracie Elizabeth Love

Alissa Maria Manrique

Victoria Kaye Marsh

Emilee Hope Martin

Emma Kathryn Mathis

Morgan McConnell

Benjamin Luke McElroy

Jordan Wood McElwain

Andrew Jackson McElwain

Chloe Mckinley

Jackson Thomas Miller

Kailey Marie Miracle

Aubriona Alyse Moore

Ashley Michelle Moore

Maryann Theresa Morris

Alexa DeAnne Muirhead

Trace Daniel Myers

Evan Samuel Nance

Wesley Brent Oden

Peyton Leigh Oliver

Joseph Dylan O’reilly

Amber M. Osborne

Danya Janette Parrish

Aaron Hunter Pendley

Christopher S. Peyton

Jedidiah D Plunkett

Lauren Taylor Powell

Samantha Kay Proffitt

Lindsey Nicole Prowell

Jason Allen Putman

Robin Ladonna Putty

Tyler Brown Ramsey

Theresa M Roberts

Kailey J. Roberts

Caroline Rhea Rodgers

Emma Claire Rose

Emma Nicole Sampson

Teresa M. Sandefur

Dustin Scarbrough

William Kerry Sharber

Samuel D. Shaw

Wilburn Connor Siddon

Mariah Nicole Simpson-Dalton

Addison Elaine Smith

Melissa Louise Smith

Harley Nicole Taylor

Bethany Terry

Hannah Mishelle Terry

Marissa Paige Todd

Shannon Ashley Todd

Connor O. Tucker

Anzlee S. Utley

Leah Elaine Vaughn

Cordelia S. Vincent

Madeline Paige Vinson

Kayla Brooke Wallace

Isaiah Merritt Warren

Lisa Watson

Eli G. Whitaker

Le’Trai White

Avery Sierra Whitehair

Megan Wickham

Kamarie Jordynn Wiles

Lauren Ashley Willett

Corbin Wright

Nicole Faith Young

