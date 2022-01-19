The Madisonville Community College announced the fall 2021 Dean’s List for Hopkins County students.
Emily Ray, the MCC public relations coordinator, said last semester’s numbers are very similar to past Dean’s lists.
“These students are to be commended for their achievements,” she said. “We are proud of their commitment to their education, especially during a time that has been challenging for many people.”
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must maintain a 3.5 GPA or higher in 12 credit hours of non-developmental coursework, above the 100 level.
The students who achieved the Dean’s List are:
Brooke Elizabeth Adams
Tyler James Baldwin
Christopher Jacob Berchen
Charles Michael Beringer
April Julain Blankenship
Tammy Bowles
Christopher Rich Brantley
Joel Brinkley
Jenica Manangan Brothers
Shelton Arkley Browning
Ashton Lynn Brumfield-Baker
Jessie Andrew Buckman
Ty’quan Lamarr Bumphus
Kamden Scott Bunch
Whitney Madison Burton
Olivia Monet Campbell
Krisanna Rhea Caraway
Mallory Carlton
Kailey Jane Carney
Ashton L. Carroll-Curl
Kalli Maray Champion
Joleigh Rae Clark
Colten Tanner Coates
Ashley Cobb
Michael Cohen
Natalie Paige Collier
Savannah Marie Crafton
Patrisha Lynn Crowe
Emily Mikaela Daugherty
Lily Davis
Makayla Marie Davis
Tanesha Leigh DiMaggio Pennington
William Nash Divine
Jaxon Reis Doster
Kelvin Matthew Driver
Christian Taylor Dukes
Derek Duncan
Felicity-Lyn Ann Dunlap
Michaela J Findley
Joshua M Forbes
Shamiea Shanti Fowler
John Kaleb Gamble
DeAnna MeiCui Garrity
Alysia M. Gentry
Amanda Lynn Gish
Madison Tayler Grigg
Bretanya Chepe Gunther
Carter Doss Hale
Emma K Hampton
Mason Denver Hargis
Felicia Anne Hawkins
Caylyn Hayes
Gracie T. Higgs
Linsey Renee’ Hoard
Sheila Marie Holder
Abbygayle Kristine Holmes
Jalynn Alisa Hooper
Mikayla Renae Howell
Olivia Reese Hulsey
Lauren Ashley Ingram
Courtney L. Irvin
Kimberly Ann Jackson
Tonya Deann Johnson
Jennifer Lynn Jones
Lucas Gabriel King
Jemimah Job M. Kittinger
Mallory Leigh Knight
Kennedy Gracyn Knight
Brooklyn Danae Knox
Braxton D. Langston
Gracie L. Lawrence
Gracie Elizabeth Love
Alissa Maria Manrique
Victoria Kaye Marsh
Emilee Hope Martin
Emma Kathryn Mathis
Morgan McConnell
Benjamin Luke McElroy
Jordan Wood McElwain
Andrew Jackson McElwain
Chloe Mckinley
Jackson Thomas Miller
Kailey Marie Miracle
Aubriona Alyse Moore
Ashley Michelle Moore
Maryann Theresa Morris
Alexa DeAnne Muirhead
Trace Daniel Myers
Evan Samuel Nance
Wesley Brent Oden
Peyton Leigh Oliver
Joseph Dylan O’reilly
Amber M. Osborne
Danya Janette Parrish
Aaron Hunter Pendley
Christopher S. Peyton
Jedidiah D Plunkett
Lauren Taylor Powell
Samantha Kay Proffitt
Lindsey Nicole Prowell
Jason Allen Putman
Robin Ladonna Putty
Tyler Brown Ramsey
Theresa M Roberts
Kailey J. Roberts
Caroline Rhea Rodgers
Emma Claire Rose
Emma Nicole Sampson
Teresa M. Sandefur
Dustin Scarbrough
William Kerry Sharber
Samuel D. Shaw
Wilburn Connor Siddon
Mariah Nicole Simpson-Dalton
Addison Elaine Smith
Melissa Louise Smith
Harley Nicole Taylor
Bethany Terry
Hannah Mishelle Terry
Marissa Paige Todd
Shannon Ashley Todd
Connor O. Tucker
Anzlee S. Utley
Leah Elaine Vaughn
Cordelia S. Vincent
Madeline Paige Vinson
Kayla Brooke Wallace
Isaiah Merritt Warren
Lisa Watson
Eli G. Whitaker
Le’Trai White
Avery Sierra Whitehair
Megan Wickham
Kamarie Jordynn Wiles
Lauren Ashley Willett
Corbin Wright
Nicole Faith Young
