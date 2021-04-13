Officials with the Hopkins County Health Department and Baptist Health Madisonville are continuing to encourage people to wear masks in group settings.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said the mask mandate is still in effect.
“It is the law that you wear a mask when you are out in public. It is not a personal choice,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director with the hospital, said they are also seeing more people not masking anymore.
“We still encourage masking when you are around people outside of your immediate household until more people have taken the vaccine and we can reach some form of herd immunity,” she said.
Quinn and Beach said they are concerned about potential a surge from Spring Break and the Easter holiday.
Quinn said there are six COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital as of Monday with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 cases are almost 6% of the hospital’s total patient population.
“While this number is still in the single digits, it is double where we were last week and the full impact of Easter and Spring Break has not been seen yet,” she said.
The Health Department has reported 33 new COVID-19 cases since April 5, with 78 active cases. There have been 3,937 people who have recovered from COVID-19 and 139 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
Beach said with the U.K. variant found in Hopkins County last week — masks, vaccinations and eventually herd immunity are the keys to protection.
“We need to get herd immunity because the longer the variants are out there, the more chance they have to replicate and mutate where the vaccine may not work for them,” she said.
Beach said the Health Department’s mobile clinic is focusing on vaccinating the Hopkins County Jail this week.
“We will announce it on our Facebook page if we go somewhere else this week,” she said.
The Health Department is vaccinating anyone 18 years old and older five days a week through appointments.
Quinn said the hospital will start scheduling more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“Any second doses will remain scheduled as they were so we will not fully be down to three days per week until sometime in mid-May,” she said.
The hospital is averaging about 200-250 vaccine doses a day for anyone 16 years and older.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the Health Department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination- information/. For the hospital, visit schedule yourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
