Pennyrile Parkway work ongoing

Richard Burkard/The Messenger
A section of the Pennyrile Parkway in southern Hopkins County will be reduced to two lanes until June. Keirsten Jaggers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Tuesday that crews are replacing concrete that's 55 years old. The work stretches roughly from mile marker 30 south of Nortonville to mile marker 23 in Christian County. KYTC maps indicate the parkway in that section is used by more than 5,000 vehicles per day.
