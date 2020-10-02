The United States Department of Agriculture has approved Kentucky to provide Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer for the months of August and September.
“P-EBT helps reimburse families facing the unexpected new expense of meals at home for a student who would have normally received free or reduced-price meals at school through the National School Lunch Program,” according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website.
Last school year, the USDA approved Pandemic-EBT, Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, to allow families of Kentucky students to receive money for groceries to replace meals missed because of distance learning during the pandemic.
Eligible students will receive benefits for school days spent distance learning in August and September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students will receive $5.86 per eligible school day in August and September, with the total amount varying for each family.
Students who participated in virtual learning or a hybrid model during the months of August and September are eligible for this benefit. Students attending in-person classes or traditional home-school are not eligible.
Eligible students will automatically receive a new EBT card in the mail with their benefit amount and are expected to arrive in the month of October or November. Each eligible student in the household will receive a separate card.
“There is no application required with new cards automatically being sent to each eligible child,” according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website. “The child’s personal information, Social Security Number and date of birth, is used to activate the card.”
The schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program determine the eligibility for each child and the number of days in August and September that child is eligible to receive.
Households can purchase food with the EBT like fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads, cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages, seeds and plants which produce food for the child to eat. Households cannot use the EBT to buy alcohol, medicine, supplements, live animals, prepared foods, hot foods and nonfood items.
The EBT benefits will remain active on the card for one year.
For questions about the Pandemic-EBT, students eligibility or benefit amount reach out to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, call toll free at (888) 979-9949 or email pebt.info@ky.gov.
