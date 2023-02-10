Having grown up skateboarding, Ben Lane knows how important having a safe place to skate is and how important Skyview Skateshop is to the skateboarding community.
“This is something I wish I had when I was skating at that age,” he said. “We just skated up and down the street and on stair rails. It was a really bad time.”
Lane took over Skyview Skateshop on Feb. 1.
Lane said he had been talking to the previous owner, Luke Short, for about a month and a half trying to determine if he wanted to buy the shop.
“I’d been in here quite a few times when he was the owner, and everything seemed fun and smooth and like a really good environment for the teenagers,” he said.
He talked with a couple of the kids who frequent the store before the sale went through, and they were worried it would close.
“They found out it was staying open, and it would be mostly the same. They were all ecstatic,” said Lane. “Pretty much all said thank you to me, which was wild. I knew there were a bunch of kids, but I didn’t think about it that way. I was just hoping to keep the skate shop open, and they were all ecstatic.”
He said for most of the kids, if they didn’t have the shop or the small park, they would probably have nothing to do.
“This gives them something out of the weather,” said Lane.
When he was buying the shop, Lane asked how the shop’s rapport was with the other businesses to see if there was any bad blood. He said there didn’t seem to be, even with the parents.
“A lot of the parents have been really welcoming,” he said. “I think, as long as we treat them, including the parents and grandparents that come in, with respect, I don’t think it is a big deal.”
Lane said he plans to show them a skate shop and skate park are not what they think it is. That it is not like the skateboard movies shown in the late 80s and early 90s.
“It’s not constantly running from the cops or breaking windows,” he said. “Most of our kids are super awesome kids.”
Skyview sells parts for skateboards like wheels, bearings, and boards. He said they do sell complete boards, but most of their business is repairs or selling parts for repairs.
“Probably 75% of the kids that come in buy stuff regularly, and 100% fix their own stuff, but they will buy stuff to repair here,” said Lane. “We will have someone come in who doesn’t know what they want, and we will try to help them fit something.”
Along with the shop, Skyview has a mini ramp in the back that people can use for free if they sign a waiver to test out tricks or a product they are unsure about.
He said after the purchase, he updated a lot of the décor and brought in some older skate stuff. They refurbished the pool table and added a fridge for drinks that they keep stocked with the kid’s favorite drinks. There is a TV connected to a game system and some old skate DVDs.
Lane said he also placed some big orders to keep stock up and see what people might like more.
“The kids that are in here all the time know what they want, but the people coming in don’t know so much,” he said.
Skyview offers lessons for kids on Saturday mornings before the shop opens, and Lane said he is hoping to get people coming in even if it is to ask questions.
“I want it to be a place where people who can skate can come and get what they need and what they want, and people who want to learn can do the same thing,” he said. “People who have no idea what skateboarding is can come in and ask as many questions as they want to, and nobody has to feel like they can’t come in because I don’t skateboard.”
He said right now, it is mostly boys who come to skateboard or stop by the shop, but he hopes to stop the stigma attached to skateboarding.
“I think people attach a stigma to it that it is mostly for boys, but there are some girls out there that are absolutely shredding everything,” said Lane.
He can order any kind of board someone can think of. He said he even has a Barbie board waiting for a little girl who will start lessons soon. There are even specially designed boards for kids six years old and younger.
“I can get anything, and I am willing to get anything,” said Lane.
He said if there is a lot of interest, he may expand into the back of the building or move to a large building to get more ramps or a room set as a skating rink.
Lane will have a Grand Reopening from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, to give the community and skaters a chance to meet the new owners. There will be a raffle, free cupcakes, and water.
There will be a Best Trick and S.K.A.T.E competition beginning at 2 p.m. Entry is $10, but free to watch. There are three categories, ages 10 and under, 11-17, and ages 18 years and older.
Skyview is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturdays. Skyview is located at 49 Union Street in Madisonville and can be contacted at 270-421-9530.
