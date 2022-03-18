Piano students from across the Pennyrile region participated in the Pennyrile Piano Teachers Association’s annual “Scale Olympics” in February.
Ray Grimm, the owner of the Conservatory of Music in Madisonville and one of the teachers, said the goal of the event is for students to work on technique, not learn a piece of music.
“The main thing it wants to do is develop the hand motor skills, cognitive skills, developing good hand position and posture,” he said.
Students from the four piano instructors in the Pennyrile area chose three of four categories to perform in. The four categories are scales, arpeggios, chords, and cadences.
Each student will get either first, second, or third place ribbons based on their performance during the event. Grimm said each category is worth five points, so performing in three categories means the most they can get is 15 points.
He said the students start the event off with all 15 points, but as the play and the judge sees mistakes then they lose points. First place is 13 to 15 points, second place is nine to 12 points, and third place is anything less than nine.
Grimm said as the students advance in their scales, arpeggios, chords, and cadences, receiving first place is harder and harder.
In the past, the teachers would gather in one place and judge each other’s students on their technique, but because of the pandemic, no one wants to put that many people in one place. The past few years they have all just judged their own students.
Grimm said he is probably harder on his students when judging because he knows where they should be.
“Almost all of them will get the first place,” he said. “I know I gave a couple of second places.”
Teachers judging and entering students were Ray Grimm, Teresa Lutz, Frances Beshear, and Vicki Criss.
The students participating were Bella Clemens, Ethan Clemens, Emmalein Canterberry, Isaac Canterberry, Paige Brummer, Tessa Hanson, Chloe Shoots, Chloe Clemens, Emma Duncan, Ellie Hofmann, Abigail Bundhoo, Ashton Bundhoo, Paul Ashby, Maddison Ina, Andrew Whitmer, Luke Foster, Anne Foster, Anne Pham, Cambrie Mitchell, Noah Schneider, Dominic Scartozzi, Annabella Scartozzi, Esther Garrigan, Noah Brumfield, Ivori Hinton, Savannah Herron, Brylee McLemore, Mya Latimer, Reagan Burgett, Rachel Herron, Brandon Haley, Christopher Brooks, and Halle Miller.
