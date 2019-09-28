The infant daughter of a Madisonville firefighter who had a heart defect died Thursday at a Nashville hospital.
Emmalynn Grace Eli died exactly one month after she was born. Her father Cade said she developed an enlarged heart in the womb, then developed severe Ebstein anomaly.
The baby survived by a machine at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital but died while waiting for a heart transplant.
Cade Eli announced the death on Facebook, writing, "We believe she received the best possible care available to her, and we could not have been more happy with her caregivers."
The Evansville Hoses amateur hockey team, which consists of firefighters, plans to proceed with a fundraising game for the Eli family on Saturday, Nov. 9.
"We are here behind them during a time no parent should [ever] have to go through," the team wrote in a Thursday Facebook post.
A funeral service for Emmalynn Eli is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitation will begin at noon.
