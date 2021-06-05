Nathan Howton was selected to be principal of Hopkins County Day Treatment and Hopkins County Schools Academy.
“It is an honor to come home to Hopkins County and to have the opportunity to serve the families and community where I grew up,” he said.
Howton is a Hopkins County native who served as assistant principal of Hopkinsville High School for the past 11 years, according to a news release. He started his career as a social studies teacher and coach at Webster County High School, he was the principal of North Drive Middle School and assistant principal of Hopkinsville Middle School.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in history, a master’s degree in educational administration and a Rank I professional certificate for school superintendent, all from Murray State University.
Hopkins County Assistant Superintendent Amy Smith said the school system is excited to have Howton join the Team Hopkins family.
“His experience as an assistant principal at Hopkinsville High School will be beneficial in this new role,” she said. “His high energy level and relationship-building skills are going to make a difference with the students, families, staff and community in Hopkins County.”
Howton said as a teacher it is his job to help every student make his or her future brighter.
“In my new role, we will work diligently to support every student and to prepare them to successfully transition to life after graduation,” he said.
