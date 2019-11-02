A big year of road work in Hopkins County District Five will stretch beyond 2019 and into next year.
A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet official announced Friday that Logan Road will receive a share of $466,493 in discretionary road repair funds granted to Hopkins County. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. received everything he requested from the commonwealth.
Magistrate Billy Parrish already was delighted by repaving work in September on U.S. 41-A between Manitou and Nebo, as well as experimental recycled asphalt placed on Old Morganfield Road north of Nebo. He said Friday's announcement is for work in the Dalton area.
"That road was torn all to pieces during the ice storm," Parrish said after a ceremony at
See Roads/Page A2
the Fiscal Court meeting room. "It floods at one point. Hopefully the work will stop the flooding, and this will be a permanent fix."
Parrish admitted Logan Road is "not a major artery," as it has only about 11 homes. But he said the county has "spent a lot of money to get people in and out of there."
Mark Welch with the state Rural and Municipal Aid office said roads in three corners of Hopkins County are receiving state discretionary funds. In addition to Logan Road in the southwest corner, Highbanks Ferry Road along the northeast edge and Farmers Crossing Road in the southeast corner will benefit.
Whitfield said the commonwealth offers discretionary road funds every year through an application process. The Republican doesn't think the timing of Friday's announcement, four days before an election, necessarily is political.
"The last four years as magistrates, we've gotten discretionary spending every year on roads," Whitfield said. "So I don't know if the timing is unusual or not. It may be related to politics. From my perspective, I really don't care. I just want our roads to get fixed."
Add the county funds to earlier street repair projects for six cities, and Hopkins County will receive more than $1.2 million in state discretionary aid this year. The repair work isn't cheap.
"It costs roughly $100,000 to do one mile of road," Magistrate Charlie Beshears said.
And with 458 miles of roads across Hopkins County, not every magistrate can get what he or she wants every year. Beshears' 6th District was passed over Friday, but he understands.
"My turn will come," Beshears said.
Friday's announcement by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet adds a county grant to six Hopkins County cities receiving state discretionary money since late July:
• Hopkins County - $466,493
• Madisonville - $334,630
• Earlington - $108,864
• White Plains - $99,860
• St. Charles - $99,311
• Hanson - $74,828
• Mortons Gap - $58,264
TOTAL - $1,242,250
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.