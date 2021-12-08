As winter weather finally sets in, the Kentucky State Transportation Cabinet crews are on alert for the first sign of snow and ice.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said in a news release that state road crews are on high alert to serve Kentuckians when winter weather appears.
“We all have a part to play to ensure the people providing these essential services are protected by... giving them plenty of room on the roads when they are out,” he said.
According to the release, nearly 2,100 KYTC staff and crew members have been preparing for months for the launch of snow and ice season, when crews are on standby to maintain travel on state routes once winter weather strikes.
For months, crews have been trained, statewide salt and road treatment supplies have been restocked, plow trucks serviced, and contingency plans for quarantined crews were finalized.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said within the last 12 months, the state has endured the first snow and ice season while in the middle of a health crisis, and tackled back-to-back severe winter events.
“While the severity and frequency of weather events stand to be unknown, we are doing our best with the resources we have to keep critical state routes passable so citizens and commerce can keep moving,” he said in the release.
Kentucky transportation has doubled its fleet of tow plows, from four to eight, which can clear two lanes at once. The transportation cabinet has stockpiled over 300,000 tons of salt, one million gallons of brine for anti-icing efforts, and 875,000 gallons of calcium chloride, which is an additive to salt for deicing.
Kentucky uses a three-tier system to prioritize treatment and snow cleaning on state-maintained routes, according to the release. Route designations are based on traffic volume and connectivity to critical services like hospitals.
During routine snow and ice events, crews operate using snow and ice priority route maps for maximum efficiency of equipment and materials. During severe winter storms, the KYTC has established a snow emergency plan to deploy resources within each county as needed to cover the highest priority routes.
Keeping the roads safe is a shared responsibility, especially during inclement weather when risks increase, according to the release. The KYTC encourages motorists to prepare for winter and remain safe by following some tips.
During major show events, only travel when necessary. Stock vehicles with ice scrapers, jumper cables, blankets, a flashlight, cell phone charger, non-perishable snacks and a first aid kit in case you get stranded on the road.
Winterize vehicles by checking the car battery, tire pressure, and brakes, and make sure the heater, defroster, headlights, and windshield wipers are working properly.
When snow or ice are on roadways, drive slowly no matter what vehicle you are in and brake early and slowly. Pay attention to weather advisories and allow more time to travel for routine commutes.
When approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, or shaded areas, slow down because these areas could develop black ice, which is a thin coating of clear ice that can form on the pavement surface that may be difficult to see.
Maintain a safe distance from snowplows and other heavy highway equipment and do not pass snowplows on the shoulder. Eliminate distractions while driving, like eating and using a phone.
Check traffic conditions before traveling through the WAZE app or visit goky.ky.gov.
For more snow and ice resources like priority route maps, tips, and highway district updates, visit snowky.ky.gov.
