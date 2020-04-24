Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wants people to stay “healthy at home.” But some items hiding outside your home can be potentially dangerous.
Madisonville police officers and firefighters checked a hand grenade during the noon hour Wednesday at 902 Hiawatha. A fire department report says children found it in a yard and took it to a mother. She threw it in the trash, then called 911.
The report says a police officer determined the grenade was “demilitarized” and took no further action. It’s not clear how the grenade wound up in the yard.
