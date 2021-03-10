On Friday, April 30, the International Cowboy Church Alliance Network will begin its “Spring Round-Up Celebration” at West Dawson, located at 3420 Huddleston Loop.
The round-up will take place through Sunday, May 2 and will include two other locations, while featuring 20 artists from 13 states who will present songs of inspiration. There is no admission and the event is open to the public.
“West Dawson is a music venue featuring country, bluegrass, folk and gospel,” said founder Mike Holmes. “It is a family atmosphere with lyrics that encourage and offer a positive message. We have a big, big day coming up April 30th with 23 Nashville recording artists and chuck wagon food.”
Holmes said food will be available starting at 1 p.m. and the free concert will run from 5 to 9 p.m on that Friday.
Located inside an old warehouse, West Dawson has been constructed to resemble a town from the old western days. The walls of the warehouse appear to be the storefronts of a general store, barber shop, telegraph, bank, chapel, and more.
“We want it to be a fun place where you can bring the entire family,” said Holmes.
During the last weekend of February, production began on the hour-long “West Dawson Show,” which is designed to encourage the audience with stories of positive life changes from many artists and several songs, according to Holmes said.
“Future filming will be before a live audience,” he said. “To be invited as part of that audience, you must subscribe to www.westdawson.net. We will send out information to everyone on our subscription informing them of all events.”
Subscription to the website is free, said Holmes who discussed future plans for West Dawson.
“We hope to do a farmers market, trade days, bake and craft days,” he said. “West Dawson will also be offered for rent as a wedding venue, etc. We also hope to offer music lessons in the future with a helping hand to those who have the desire but cannot afford lessons or instruments. “
