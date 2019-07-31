Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Tuesday:
• Michael J. Oldham, 59, of Madisonville was charged Monday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Ricky T. White, 40, of Madisonville was charged Monday with three counts of contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on Hopkins County warrants.
• Robert L. Long, 43, of Madisonville was charged on Monday with sexual abuse, third-degree, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury and unlawful imprisonment, first-degree on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Mary C. Krietemeyer, 68, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500 and theft by deception including cold checks under $500 on a Daviess County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Tuesday:
• Trayvis A. Hendrix, 32, of North Middleton was charged Friday with failure to appear and three counts of contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on Hopkins County warrants.
• Wade N. Baker, 64, of Manitou was charged Monday with assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury).
• Robert J. Cannon, 25, of Nortonville was charged Monday with instructional permit violation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense.
