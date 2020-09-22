By The Messenger Staff
The Messenger welcomed back two familiar faces to its staff this past week as Robert Augsdorfer and Jodi Camp have returned to the paper.
Augsdorfer was with the publication until March as a sports reporter when the pandemic hit.
He is a graduate of Vincennes University in Indiana.
“I’m excited to have Robert back and look forward to increasing coverage of our local high schools and athletes in the coming weeks,” said Editor Jon Garrett.
Camp, who had previously served as an intern at The Messenger, joined the staff Monday. Most recently, Camp worked at the Franklin Favorite.
A graduate of Western Kentucky University, she will be replacing Brandon Buchanan.
“Jodi will focus on our schools and our local health care coverage,” said Garrett. “I think she will be a good fit both internally and in the community.”
“I’m excited to transition into a daily paper with a more upbeat pace,” Camp said. “I remember Madisonville being a very energetic town with something happening all the time,” she said.
Camp currently lives in Hopkinsville but is planning to relocate to Madisonville sometime in near future.
