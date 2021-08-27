The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Crystal Stevenson, 37, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Raymond Berry, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with improper signal, trafficking in marijuana, using restricted ammo during felony and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Twana Beecham, 55, of Nebo, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Michael Hallum, 53, of White Plains, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault.
Kevin Morris, 55, of Rabbit Ridge, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Crystal Stevenson, 37, of Dawson Springs, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Natalie Larkins, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of failure to appear.
Bradley McGar, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
