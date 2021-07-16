Being comprised of many smaller businesses, those operating through the Hopkins County Farmers Market know better than most the value of each individual customer.
To say thanks, the Farmers Market will be having its customer appreciation day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday to thank everyone who has supported the local farmers and businesses in Hopkins County.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said this year’s market is off to a great start.
“Each week we seem to have more to offer the customers because more produce comes into season,” she said.
In celebration, the first 200 shoppers who come out Saturday will receive a reusable shopping bag that says, “I support the Hopkins County Farmers Market.”
Wickham said the shopping bags have coupons and flyers from the vendors showing the different sales going on that day.
“There are also recipe cards in there so that it will give customers an idea on how to use the vegetables we have at market,” she said.
Games will be available at a table for adults and kids to sit and spend time playing, she said. There will also be a scavenger hunt for the kids.
“It encourages kids to visit every vendor at the market,” said Wickham. “It asks, “Can you find a red fruit?” or “Can you find a vendor who sells soap?”
For the adults, there will be two “Bounty of the County” giveaways, one at 9 a.m. and the other at noon. She said the baskets are named that because the market vendors come from all across the county.
Wickham said all the vendors contributed something to the “Bounty of the County” baskets. Anyone wanting a chance to win one of the baskets can put their name down for the drawing.
She said instead of food trucks on the day of the event, Scout Troop 3700 will be set up at the market grilling hotdogs and hamburgers.
“It is a fundraiser for their troop,” said Wickham. “The food will be available starting around 10 a.m.”
Wickham said the Farmers Market is continuing to improve with each passing week thanks in large part to its customers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.