The National Weather Service in Paducah (NWS) is predicting that an arctic blast will hit the area later today, bringing with it the coldest weather Hopkins County has seen yet this winter.
By tonight, rain that is forecast for the area will likely turn to snow, with some minor accumulation expected over night, but its not the potential snowfall that has caught NWS’ attention. It’s the frigid temperatures that are coming with it.
Temperatures are expected to drop rapidly, producing slick roads tonight, and by tomorrow morning the NWS says wind chills for Hopkins County could be as low as zero. Those temperatures are not expected to get much warmer than the mid-teens throughout the day.
Temperatures are not expected to get above freezing again until at least Saturday, when a high in the mid-30s is predicted.
