Some might call it a daring move, but the Hanson City Commission met Tuesday night in person.
“What were we going to do? It’s been three months,” City Clerk Casey Pearson said.
The commission’s last meeting was in late February. Then the coronavirus crackdowns began, and meetings in March and April were canceled. But financial matters had to be addressed, such as a city budget.
“The city attorney said if all else fails, you can sit them in the gazebo,” Pearson said.
So less than 10 chairs were set up for the public Tuesday night. But three of the five commissioners needed the front-row seats, to allow safe spacing.
“Take your pick,” Mayor Jimmy Epley joked as commissioner Jim Tompkins arrived.
Folding chairs were on standby if a surprisingly big crowd showed up. It didn’t. Pearson also had masks ready for anyone who wanted one. Out of 10 people in the room, only on person wore a mask.
The meeting turned out to be relatively routine. The commission approved the first reading of a fiscal 2020-21 budget totaling $1,447,050. Epley said old business could not be conducted because county planning and zoning offices have been closed. So adjournment came after only 15 minutes.
While Madisonville and Dawson Springs have held city council meetings with video conferencing over the last few weeks, Hanson chose not to meet at all.
“I don’t think he’ll end the six-foot in June,” Epley said before the meeting. That’s the recommended distance to help keep COVID-19 from spreading.
Other governments in Hopkins County are ready to meet publicly. Earlington will have a special called City Council meeting Thursday afternoon at City Park. Morton Gap announced Tuesday that its council will meet Monday night inside the City Hall chambers.
“We are still working out the logistics of those who wish to attend,” a city Facebook post said. The goal is to have a brief meeting “of less than 30 minutes.”
It’s not yet clear when Madisonville City Council will resume in-person meetings. Its next scheduled meeting is Monday.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. has said he does not expect magistrates to resume full in-person meetings until July.
In recent weeks, the only magistrate to participate from the Government Center has been Billy Parrish because he does not have internet access.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.