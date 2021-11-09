Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate family and friends, including many four-legged family members.
Animals in a shelter don’t have a family to make them feel loved, so the Hopkins County Humane Society puts on a Thanksgiving for the Animals, said shelter Director Dustin Potenza.
“We care for animals that do not have a family, who do not have a home,” he said. “We want to do something extra. Do a special treat for them, just to show them that they are loved.”
This year the Thanksgiving for the Animals will be on Sunday, Nov. 21. The shelter is accepting donations of turkey, frozen or thawed, low sodium green beans, low sodium carrots, and tuna in spring water.
“We have volunteers that cook the turkeys and make a casserole for the dogs, and then we serve that as part of their meal on that Sunday,” said Potenza.
He said the cats get served the tuna in spring water as a treat, so they are not left out.
Any leftover casseroles are frozen and then served on snowy or very cold days as an extra treat for all the dogs, while the cats get any leftover tuna.
Potenza said the shelter will stop accepting frozen turkeys on Sunday, Nov. 14 to give them a chance to thaw, but people can still donate non-frozen turkeys, carrots, green beans, and tuna until Thursday, Nov. 18.
To help encourage family togetherness, the shelter is offering 50% off all original adoption fees for November.
“It helps us lower the population within the shelter, especially going into colder months, and it is also a drive to get families to add to their family with a four-legged companion,” said Potenza.
A four-legged addition to the family is great, especially around the holiday season, he said.
For more information on adoptions or to donate for Thanksgiving, call 270-821-8965 or visit the shelter at 2210 Laffoon Trail.
