Madisonville native Darryl Van Leer will be making his way to downtown Madisonville, Friday, Sept. 30for a free concert, from 6-9 p.m. at the First United Bank & Trust Plaza.
Van Leer is best known for his portrayals of great Americans in his one-man shows that he has written, produced and stared in. Recently, Van Leer co-stared in the feature film Deadline starring Eric Roberts. Inspired by a true story, Deadline is adapted from Mark Ethridge’s novel Grievances. As a full time actor, Van Leer has shared the screen with such actors as James Earl Jones, Samuel Jackson, Gregory Harrison, Rue McClanahan, and Beau Bridges.
There will be food, drinks and various vendors on-site throughout the evening. Fans and guests are encouraged to come to town early and enjoy dinner with family and friends before the concert kicks off.
Van Leer was supposed to perform at this year’s July Fourth Fest show in Madisonville, however, it was canceled due to weather. He was the only artist from the canceled event who was willing to return to make-up his missed show.
For more information on the concert, please reach out to Emily Locke, Public Relations Director for the city of Madisonville, 270-824-2101.
