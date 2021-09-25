Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police announced Friday a new regional driver testing branch location will begin Monday in Madisonville.
The testing will be offered at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Regional Licensing Office located at 56 Federal Street in Madisonville and will serve residents in Caldwell, Crittenden, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg and Webster counties.
KSP’s Commander of Driver Testing, Capt. Marshall Johnson said this regionalization creates increased availability of testing services.
“New appointments will be posted daily at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday and this availability is the product of regionalizing our services,” he said.
Appointments can be made online by visiting www.kentuckystatepolice.org/driver-testing/drivers-testing-schedule-county, and appointments can be made for a permit, driver or commercial driver license test. Prior to an appointment, new drivers should prepare for the exam by accessing the only approved Kentucky driver’s manual at the KSP site or by viewing it through the KSP mobile app. All driver testing materials can be viewed and downloaded free of charge.
Kentucky will continue to offer the option of a standard driver’s license, but a REAL ID or another form of federally approved identification eventually will be needed by people 18-years-old or older for boarding commercial flights and accessing military bases and federal buildings that require an ID.
According to the KYTC, the federal enforcement for this is set to begin May 3, 2023.
“The new KSP regional driver testing locations are being done in accordance with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s licensing model. Regionalizing these locations will offer more efficient and effective services,” said Beshear in a release. “I wish all Kentuckians the best of luck as they start the journey in obtaining a Kentucky driver’s license.”
