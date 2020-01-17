The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Lexsey K. Bernal, 23, of Dawson Springs was charged Wednesday with giving an officer false identifying information, non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Patrick S. Brasher, 42, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jerry W. Emerson, 50, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to register as a sex offender.
• Chevonte L. Homer, 28, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Billie S. Lamb, 42, of Hopkinsville was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
• Blonie L. Martin, 37, of Slaughters was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County.
• Robert A. Mason, 36, of Evansville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.