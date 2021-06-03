The Hopkins County grand jury released the following indictments for May:
Antonio Anderson, 23, of Madisonville, was charged with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, using restricted ammunition and first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Gregory Edmondson, 53, of Owensboro, was charged with public intoxication, theft by unlawful taking, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree persistent felony offender.
James Griffin, 56, of Hanson, was charged with second-degree strangulation, three counts of fourth-degree assault, violation of condition of release, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree fleeing police.
Billy Morseman, 46, of Madisonville, was charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, seven counts of first-degree sodomy, six counts of incest and four counts of first-degree rape.
Destin Svestka, 24, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged with first-degree fleeing, speeding, improper signal, two counts of disregarding a traffic control device, 13 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended or revoked.
Ross Thorpe, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with second-degree assault, resisting arrest and menacing.
Chad Adams, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired license plate, operating a motor vehicle too closely, careless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kaleb Browning, 26, of White Plains, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Misty Campbell, 44, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Clark, 32, of Madisonville, was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of synthetic drugs and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Heather Clark, 38, of Madisonville, was charged with careless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a seatbelt, two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, operating a motor vehicle without insurance card and third-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Cobb, 25, of St. Charles, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and improper signal.
Timothy Copple, 36, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle with revoked or suspended license.
Ladonna Ellis, 31, of Slaughters, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Dequaz Glover, 27, of Princeton, was charged with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, third-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
Bryan Martin, 54, of Madisonville, was charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Dameon Palmer, 36, of Madisonville, was charged with giving false information, second-degree evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree burglary and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Paris Phipps, 29, of Madisonville, was charged with fourth-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief.
Seth Sisk, 25, of Dawson Springs, was charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
Robin Stone, 54, of Madisonville, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Emily Tucker, 48, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Woodall, 29, of Dawson Springs, was charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.