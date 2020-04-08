Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.