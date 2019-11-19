Though some might get a bit uneasy just by looking at this undated photo from The Messenger's archives, this patient seems to be relatively calm as the dental hygienist takes a look at her teeth. If you recognize either hygiienist or patient and would like to share, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. The Messenger runs a daily 'Back in Time" photo in each publication of the paper.
