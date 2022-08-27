The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
William Morris, was charged, Aug. 25 for excessive window tinting, possession of contaminated substances, trafficking marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
William B. Dunacan, was charged, Aug. 25 for possession of unspecified drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Jarred D. Weideman, was charged, Aug. 25 for failure to appear in court.
Daniel Joseph Hanns, was charged, Aug. 25 for operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of open alcohol container in the vehicle.
Jordan E. Knight, was charged, Aug. 25 for operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure of non-owner/operator’s insurance card, no tail lights.
William F. Sullivan, was charged, Aug. 25 for possession of methamphetamine, unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brooke Anglin Bigham, was charged, Aug. 26 for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report Thursday.
David A. Cowan, of Madisonville, was charged for failure to appear in court.
Brandon M. Wall, of White Plains, was charged for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Christopher Buchanan Drive, of Hopkinsville, was charged for failure to appear in court.
Austin Daniel Anderson, of White House, TN, was charged, for failure to wear seat belts and operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
Robert E. Pritchard, of Dawson Springs, was charged, for failure to appear in court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.