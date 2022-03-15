Applications are available for organizations to receive some of the $51,356 in federal funding Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) has allocated to help local organizations provide food and shelter.
FEMA has allotted $12,554 through Phase 39 funding of the Emergency Food and Shelter National Program and $38,802 through the American Rescue Plan Act to help organizations supplement emergency food and shelter in Hopkins County.
Don Howerton, the local FEMA board chairman for Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, said it will allow organizations that provide food or housing assistance the chance to help more families.
“It is going to the providers who are giving these types of services to both counties,” he said. “It is strengthening them. They will have more rent money, they will have more money to purchase food.”
In the past, the only two organizations who even applied for the money were The Salvation Army and Hope2All, he said.
Eligible agencies must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, be eligible to receive Federal Funds, have an accounting system, practice no-discrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.
Howerton said once the applications are in, the local FEMA board for Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties will determine which organizations will receive money and will distribute the funds accordingly.
The deadline for organizations to apply through the United Way of the Coalfield is Friday, April 15.
For more information or to receive an application, contact United Way at 270-821-3170.
