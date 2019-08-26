A teacher at Grant County High School has been arrested after school officials learned of an "inappropriate relationship" with a 15-year-old student, officials said.
Kendall Burk, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of rape and four counts of sodomy, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
School officials learned of a "possible inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student," and reported it to the school resource deputy, according to the sheriff's office.
It was determined that Burk had "multiple sexual encounters" with the 15-year-old male student, the sheriff's office said. The encounters happened off-campus over summer break.
Burk is listed as a biomedical science teacher on the Grant County High School website.
She is being held in the Grant County Jail on a $50,000 bond, jail records said.
