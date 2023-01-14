The Hopkins County Extension Office teamed up with the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library to offer a free Laugh and Learn program for children ages five and under. The first class was held Thursday, January 12, 2023, where children were read a book and then participated in five different activities that were related to the story.
Amanda Dame, the Hopkins County Extension Office Family and Consumer Science Agent, said the program is a spin on story time, and it will be held monthly at the library. The aim of this new program is to help build skills for preschool readiness.
