The Madisonville First United Church, located at 200 E. Center Street, has been providing free dinners for the past two years, every Wednesday evening, and it will continue as long as the need is there.
According to church administrator, Sharmari Parker, this program started at the beginning of the COVID outbreak when people were out of work or having a hard time putting food on the table.
“We wanted to provide some help in the community during hard times,” Parker said. “We just continued doing it. We encourage people to come by if they are in need for whatever reason, or if people want to use it as a way to help their neighbors.”
The Madisonville First United Church has a commissary kitchen on-site which is where the kitchen staff prepares the weekly meals. The meals are typically a casserole type dish, with meat and pasta, cheese and fresh veggies or a salad, bread if available, and some kind of dessert. Around the holidays meals are often traditional dishes, like ham at Easter, or a turkey dinner at Thanksgiving.
Parker said that the church received grant money which helps to buy all of the products. Each grant is yearly, so this program will at least run through the rest of this year and will then be reevaluated for 2023.
Pickup for the meals is every Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. Simply pull up under the Scott Street awning and a volunteer will come out to see how many meals you need, no questions asked. It is asked that people please remain in their cars due to COVID.
“If you pull up and ask for a meal, we are happy to share them with you, no explanation necessary. We are happy to help.”
