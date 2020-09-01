Detectives with the Madisonville Police Department are still trying to piece together details from a weekend shooting that injured five individuals, including one juvenile.
On Monday, MPD Maj. Andy Rush said there are still no prime suspects and no arrests have been made.
“We are thankful for all the information we have received,” said Rush.
A 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old juvenile were transported Sunday to Evansville for critical injuries sustained in the shooting.
As of Monday, Rush said those two victims were still hospitalized. The other three victims — a 34-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old woman — were transported to Madisonville Baptist Health for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, but Rush could not confirm what their conditions were Monday.
Officers responded to an assault call at 1:28 a.m. Sunday on Elm Street and Pride Avenue where approximately 100 people were gathered, according to police reports.
Rush said a $500 reward is being offered to anyone that can provide information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information to this incident is asked to contact MPD Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014. Anonymous tips can be left with the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers at 270-825-1111.
