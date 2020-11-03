As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear continues to implore residents across the commonwealth to take precautions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, Hopkins County witnessed another steady jump in cases Monday.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 69 new confirmed positive cases from the weekend, which brings the total active cases in the county to 316. There are another 14 cases listed as “probable,” according to the health department.
The county’s death rate remained at 43, which is the fifth highest in the state. There are 807 individuals listed as “recovered,” according to information posted on the health department’s website.
With a daily rate of 36.8 news cases, Hopkins remains listed as a red zone county based on a seven-day average of new cases with a population metric of 100,000.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous. The newest numbers are absolutely staggering,” said Beshear. “We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say it’s not real. Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
Yesterday’s COVID-19 case report is the highest ever for a Monday in the state.
Beshear used Monday’s virtual news conference to remind Kentuckians to vote safely in today’s general election if they have not done so already. He encouraged all voters to wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others at the polls.
CARES Funding Info
Beshear also said he has designated $15 million in CARES funding for the “Healthy at Home” Utility Relief Fund. The fund can assist households with income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level that have suffered financially due to COVID-19, covering up to $500 for past-due utility, water or wastewater bills. For a limited number of households, the fund can pay up to $200 for past-due electric or natural gas bills, up to two times. Kentuckians can apply at their local Community Action Agency: To locate your local office, call 800-456-3452 or visitwww.capky.org.
Applicants will need the following documentation:
• most current utility bill
• proof of arrearage, payment plan or disconnect notice for utilities
• proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household
• proof of all households (all members) income from the preceding month
“Again, this is just another way, on top of health care, food assistance, rental assistance and the extra $400 of unemployment the state opted to provide when not many other states did that, we are trying to help people make it through,” said Beshear. “Please take advantage of this program.”
