The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Dameon Palmer, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with giving false information, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, theft of identity of another, second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.
Alexander Morse, 23, of Princeton, was charged Sunday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Candace Conrad, 24, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with probation violation.
Gregory Childress, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and failure to appear.
James Cobb, 53, of Nortonville was charged Friday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Troy Hardy, 52, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Robin Champeau, 45, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with second-degree disorderly conduct.
