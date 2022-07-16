The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
• Steven D. Edwards, of Central City, was charged, July 13, 2022 for failure to appear in court.
• The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Johnathan Michael Lee, was charged, July 14, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Kristopher Ryan Ervin, was charged, July 15, 2022, for reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, operating a vehicle under the influence and speeding more than 25 mph over the limit. Ervin also charged for possession of an open alcoholic container and failure to produce proper insurance card.
• Holly Braun, was charged, July 14, 2022, for public intoxication.
• Marcy L. Blades, was charged, July 14, 2022, for probation violation.
• Deaelin Lavell Stone, was charged, July 14, 2022, for contempt of court, libel, slander and resistance to order.
