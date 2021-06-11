Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
John Hunsaker, 42, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with non-payment of court costs.
Janet Carter, 34, of Louisville, was charged Wednesday with failure to appear.
Jessie Hibbs, 32, of Earlington, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jennifer Greer, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Oglesby, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
Troy Cotton, 53, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence and possession of synthetic drugs.
George Carter, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
Tristan Jackson, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Anthony Goodrich, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana.
