Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Kyle W. Ledbetter, 25, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence and disregarding a stop sign.
• Daniel W. Martin Sr., 57, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence, possession of an open container in a vehicle and no registration receipt.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Wednesday:
• Melissa D. Barber, 29, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/auto and theft by unlawful taking.
• Michael J. Baxter, 31, of Greenville was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, marijuana possession and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Micheal R. Bean, 66, of Hanson was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Shana L. Carpenter, 31, of Central City was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting and contempt of court in Jessamine County.
• Kristopher I. Depriest, 23, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
• Robert B. Evans Sr., 47, of Dawson Springs was charged Friday with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• David B. Ezell, 36, of Madisonville was charged Monday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Gregory A. Faith, 47, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Michael A. Payne, 47, of Madisonville was charged Friday with harassment and public intoxication.
• Matthew S. Wedge, 31, of Nebo was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, marijuana possession and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
