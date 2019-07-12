Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Tyriek L. Palmer, 19, of Earlington was charged on Wednesday with probation violation for a felony offense.
• Luis Castrejan, 38, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense.
• Nate'l L. Williams, 18, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with criminal mischief, first degree and leaving the scene of an accident; failure to render aid or assistance on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jimmy E. Cobb, 32, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Brandon L. Childers, 36, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with fugitive from another state on an Arkansas warrant.
• Michael J. Shoulders, 39, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Reanna L. Grimes, 21, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with alcohol intoxication in a public space, first and second offense.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Thursday:
• Tommy J. Simms, 35, of Nebo was charged on Tuesday with serving parole violation warrant and failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Joshua D. Steeley, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear on Hopkins County Warrant.
• Nicole A. Causey, 32, of Nortonville was charged on Tuesday with criminal mischief third-degree and theft of services on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jordan T. Harrison, 23, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with assault fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
