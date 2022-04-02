The Hopkins County Little Sister’s Easter Basket Giveaway will be taking place again this year on April 15, from noon until 1:30 at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville.
At this time the following items are needed to help create the baskets for those in need:
- Easter Baskets
- Small toys for both girls and boys
- Candy
- Crayons
- Coloring Books
“Last year several churches came together to make this happen and we were able to bless many with an Easter basket full of goodies,” Martha Taylor said. “We are still in need of candy buckets/baskets and some small toys. We hope to make 500 baskets, the need is greater this year with families still trying to recover from December 10th.”
If you attend Abundant Grace Fellowship (AGF), you can bring your items to the church. If you do not attend AGF and wish to help, simply send a Facebook message on their page and a time and date will be arranged to drop off your donations.
People enter the parking lot from McCoy Avenue and simply tell the volunteers how many baskets are needed, what gender and age, this way the basket is an appropriate match.
“The Crayon Bucket Ministry will be here with their puppets, the children loved them last year. Pastor Karen Wix and her church have been wonderful inviting other churches to come in and be a part of this.”
For additional questions you may message Karen Wix or Martha Taylor on Facebook. Pastor Karen Wix can be reached at 270-841-9668.
