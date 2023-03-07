The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Antino R. Nance, was charged, March 3, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, and fleeing or evading police on foot.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Antino R. Nance, was charged, March 3, 2023, for contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, and fleeing or evading police on foot.
Jeffrey T. Belt, was charged, March 3, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Michael Jarvis, was charged, March 4, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Anthony W. Qualls, was charged, March 4, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Raymond C. Bryan III, was charged, March 3, 2023, for operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Lukas S. Miller, was charged, March 4, 2023, for alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct in the second degree and resisting arrest.
Katrina Davis, was charged, March 4, 2023, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting.
Keith B. Adamson, was charged, March 4, 2023, for no registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, possession of methamphetamine and known fraudulently use of ID card for electronic code for benefits.
Anthony W. Qualls, was charged, March 4 2023, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Chance T. Morse, was charged, March 5, 2023, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.