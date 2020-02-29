For 75 years, the Madisonville Lions Club has distinguished individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and commitment to the community through civic, private and volunteer efforts with their Man and Woman of the Year awards.
The 2019 man of the year is Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis. The co-recipients of the 2019 Woman of the Year award are Woman’s Club member Diana Luck and Blades Salon and Day Spa owner Elizabeth Oldham.
Having served the community in numerous roles and civic groups, Lewis said it is a real honor to be chosen for the award.
“I’ve been involved in the community in several different areas for some time,” he said. “I know there are a lot of people out there who work really hard trying to do good things for this community. To be recognized among that group of people is a pretty big honor.”
Lewis, born and raised in Hopkins County, has worked with the Hopkins County Jail since 2004. Since then, he was promoted to captain and was appointed jailer in 2017 and won election to office in 2018.
“Being nominated and people voting and thinking that is something I was worthy of, and I don’t do these things for recognition, but it’s always nice to be recognized,” he said.
Since retiring from teaching in 2011, Luck has dedicated a portion of her time to serving the community. Luck, who has lived in Hopkins County for over 38 years, has been an active member of the Madisonville Woman’s Club and a leader for the club’s service work at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center.
“I don’t serve for recognition,” she said in a news release. “I serve to make a difference in the lives of veteran residents and the staff that work to serve them each day.”
Through Luck’s leadership, the Woman’s Club has increased its involvement in the local Veteran’s Day Parade and established a volunteer week, which is held in April at the veterans center. She was also instrumental in reopening the volunteer gift shop at the center.
“My service with the Woman’s Club and Western Kentucky Veterans Center is so rewarding,” she said.
Oldham has served Hopkins County as an entrepreneur and business owner for over 12 years. She and her staff at Blades volunteer with several local non-profits. They partner with Hopkins County Schools Family Resource Centers to provide free haircuts. They have donated beauty services to women in the recovery program at the Triangle House. One non-profit Oldham said she is passionate about helping is Teen Challenge.
“I was, of course, taken by surprise when the Lions Club contacted me,” she said. “I know that there are so many women that work really hard in this community. I aspire to be like them as much as I can.”
Oldham is the immediate past chair of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce and serves on several boards. She is also a trustee at her church, First United Methodist, in Madisonville.
“This is where I live, and this is the place I want my children to be able to prosper,” she said. “The community has supported me and my business for many years. I want to be able to support my neighbors and businesses. I love our community.”
Lewis, Luck and Oldham will be recognized during the Lions Club annual banquet on Monday, March 30, at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center on Patriot Drive in Madisonville. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are going for $20. Contact John Perdue or Taylor Arnold at First United Bank and Trust Company or Kim Blue at Madisonville City Hall for more information. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, March 23.
“We feel we have three qualified individuals to receive the Man and Woman of the Year Awards and are excited to honor them for their contributions to our community,” said Madisonville Lions Club President Jorge Tauil in a news release.
