The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is bringing back the Holiday Lights Tour for the third year due to popular demand, and currently they are looking for area residents who would like to be a part of the holiday event.

The lights tour will be Dec.10-25, with the last day to register to participate on Monday, Dec. 5.

