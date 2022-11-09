The Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club is bringing back the Holiday Lights Tour for the third year due to popular demand, and currently they are looking for area residents who would like to be a part of the holiday event.
The lights tour will be Dec.10-25, with the last day to register to participate on Monday, Dec. 5.
Stephanie Townsell, the event chairperson, said the event started as a stand-in for the parade in 2020. Now, the club has had overwhelming requests to bring it back every year.
“It is very exciting for families,” she said. “They spend a couple of nights, sometimes it takes them two, three, four nights, to go all over the county to see all of the locations, and it creates some really wonderful family time going out to view those lights.”
Townsell said she heard some neighborhoods are planning to have their own neighborhood competition for the best lighting display.
“We are hoping to see that happen,” she said.
Again this year, there will be three categories: residence, business, and organizations including nonprofits and youth organizations. The fees are also broken up by category; residents have a $25 entry fee, businesses have $30, and organizations pay $20.
Townsell said the entry fees help the club buy the yard signs and covers the winner’s prizes. She said each winner in the three categories will receive a certificate and a chamber check.
She said the club pushed the start date back to Dec. 10 this year to give people more time to decorate after Thanksgiving. Voting will start on Dec. 10 and go through Dec. 25.
There will also be a virtual map this year showing where all the participants are, and residents can vote on their favorite decorations straight from the interactive map. Townsell said the map won’t be live until Friday, Dec. 9
There will be digital and paper copies of the entry form available again this year. The paper copy can only be downloaded from the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Facebook page or their website.
Paper entry forms and fees should be mailed to the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis P.O. Box 1331, Madisonville, KY, or d ropped off at First United Bank at 162 N. Main Street, Madisonville, KY.
