A&K Construction updated the Hopkins County School Board on the work going on at the new Hanson Elementary School.
Bill Boyd, A&K president, said there is no turning back now that the old school is being torn down.
“They are down to the old gym,” he said. “That should wrap up this week.”
Once the old school building has been demolished, Boyd said earthwork would begin to get the site ready for parking and paving.
“Everything is progressing along very nicely,” he said.
Boyd also told the board that flooring on the second floor of the new school has been completed, and workers are moving on to the main entrance hall on the first floor. Later this week work will commence on the cafeteria. He said the wood floor in the gym is scheduled to be finished by July 10. There are some metal panels still missing from the exterior of the building, but those will be shipped at the end of this week.
“The concrete crew will be back later this week to finish the sidewalks around the building,” said Boyd.
He is hoping to have the temporary occupancy finalized this week. That is the last step required before the district can allow school employees into the building to begin setting up classrooms.
Boyd said they have the fire sprinkler, plumbing, HVAC, and elevator certifications. All they are waiting on now is the fire alarm certification before they can get temporary occupancy for the school employees.
“We are anticipating having Frank out on Wednesday afternoon to get the TCO finalized,” said Boyd. “We are still on track for the teachers to be in there next month to start setting up their classrooms.”
School Board Chairman Shannon Embry said getting that TCO finalized is the biggest thing to focus on.
“As long as [teachers] can get in there and start working, get their rooms set up [before school start],” he said.
School board member Steve Faulk said when he drove past the construction site earlier, it was good to see people working on the exterior of the building.
“Progress looked good. Maybe we can gain a few days on our schedule,” he said.
The plan is for teachers to be ready for students on the first day of the 2023-2024 school year. Under the traditional calendar that day will be Wednesday, Aug. 9, although the board did approve an alternate schedule last school year that would push that back to Aug. 30 if the building were not ready in time.
