The United Way of the Coalfield plans to provide $7,000 in aid to four area food banks, so they can help people affected by the pandemic.
A statement from the agency says the money will go to Breaking Bread Ministries, the Christian Food Bank, Hope 2 All in Nortonville and the Salvation Army.
The United Way received the money from Truist Bank and the US Bank Foundation. The agency says it’s taking no administrative fees.
“We know that times are tough, but our community has proven to be generous in helping each other, and I am confident that this will continue during one of the toughest times we have ever faced,” Executive Director Don Howerton said.
Howerton encourages other businesses, companies, corporations and individuals to contact the United Way if they want to provide similar assistance. Howerton can be reached at 270-821-3170.
