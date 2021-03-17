Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Lucas Whittinghill, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and prescription containing substance not in the proper container.
Jeffrey Westby, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Anna Pollard, 39, of Madisonville, was charged March 10 with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Jayson Gilland, 49, of Dawson Springs, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Harold Anthony, 36, of Paducah, was charged Saturday with distribution of obscene matter to minors.
Mark Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with theft by deception.
Traci Sloan, 41, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with public intoxication and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.