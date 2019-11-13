What a difference a day makes. Not simply 24 little hours, but more than 40 big degrees.
After a parade-perfect Sunday with temperatures above 60, Madisonville awoke Tuesday to ice, snow, readings well below freezing and a wind chill barely above zero. It's enough to keep Hopkins County schools closed today for a second day.
"It's definitely a crazy day," meteorologist Dan Spaeth said Tuesday from the National Weather Service office in Paducah.
His office received a report from the public of one inch of snow in Madisonville Monday night. Icy road conditions across the county remained that way in many areas because of the freezing temperatures. Students are advised to head to the Internet today for "Skills Day 4."
Madisonville Community College tried to delay the start of Tuesday classes until 11 a.m. but surrendered for the day before then. Hopkins County government offices delayed their opening time until 9 a.m.
Hours of rain preceded Monday night's snow, which led to icy conditions and difficult braking on some roads which lasted long after the precipitation stopped.
Madisonville police spokesman Major. Andrew Rush said officers responded to five crashes through early afternoon Tuesday. Only one of those had an injury. Police also assisted two drivers who slid off roads.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office reported several crashes with injuries Tuesday afternoon on northbound Interstate 69 near Dawson Springs. It was not immediately clear if they were related to ice or snow.
A truck overturned on Kentucky 813 in the White Plains area during the morning, shutting down the highway for hours. Another wreck on U.S. 41-A slowed traffic in the Nebo area.
How cold was it? Officially, Madisonville's morning low Tuesday was 15 degrees. And during the hour of sunrise, Spaeth said the wind chill index dipped to 1 above.
"We have three primary climate stations," Spaeth said -- as his office oversees Paducah, Evansville and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. "We set record lows at all three sites."
In fact, Evansville broke a cold-weather record for Nov. 12 which had lasted since 1911.
Tuesday's sunny skies did allow snow and ice to melt a bit from cars.
Despite the chill, The Salvation Army Shelter on McCoy Avenue still has some space left for those seeking refuge from the weather. Capt. Lisa Good said 22 beds were occupied Monday night, below the capacity of 32. The nonprofit issued a "desperate" appeal on its Facebook page at midday Tuesday for twin blankets and pillows.
White Plains decided to postpone its monthly city commission meeting until Thursday at 5 p.m. because of the weather. Earlington also called off Tuesday night's commission meeting because some members were away and a quorum probably could not be present.
The good news for many is that fall has not completely fallen apart yet. Weather partner WFIE-TV expects a slow warming trend over the next few days, with highs back above 50 degrees by Sunday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.