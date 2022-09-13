Madisonville Community College has chosen Austin Tarkington to be the new Director of Advancement.
In this role, Tarkington will be leading the comprehensive advancement and fundraising programs for the college.
MCC Vice-President Jay Parrent said Tarkington brings a strong history of relationship building and financial acumen to his new role.
“He will build on our rich and deep history of community support to continue to help students build a better life,” he said.
Tarkington, a Madisonville native, is a graduate of Madisonville North Hopkins High School and the University of Kentucky, where he completed the Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Before his current appointment, Tarkington was employed at 5/3 Bank in Madisonville as the financial center manager and personal banker.
He said that Madisonville Community College is not only a place that provides multiple opportunities in the community, it is a place that is actively working to invest in students, so they can build a better future.
“I am excited to take on this new challenge, and I look forward to doing my part to continue building relationships in the community to support the mission of the college,” he said.
Tarkington is also active in the community, currently serving as the vice present on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region and as the minister of music at Hanson Baptist Church.
