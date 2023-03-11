The Hopkins County Extension Office is hosting a free ‘Spring Wildflower Talk’, on March 20, 2023, at 5:30p.m.

During the presentation, attendees will learn about different spring wildflowers that are native to Kentucky. Taking place at The Extension Office, Instructor Erika Wood, will be talking about different flower species during the presentation, along with providing specimens if available.

