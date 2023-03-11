The Hopkins County Extension Office is hosting a free ‘Spring Wildflower Talk’, on March 20, 2023, at 5:30p.m.
During the presentation, attendees will learn about different spring wildflowers that are native to Kentucky. Taking place at The Extension Office, Instructor Erika Wood, will be talking about different flower species during the presentation, along with providing specimens if available.
“I am having the event because March-April is around the time we see these flowers blooming in our local woodlands and landscapes. My hope for this class is that people will gain a deeper appreciation and feeling of wonder for these native flowers, and as a result, go for a walk in the woods in search of them,” Wood said.
If you are interested in joining, please RSVP by calling the office, 270-821-3650.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.